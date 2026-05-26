Hanley Investment Group Execs in Corona del Mar Recognized as 2026 GlobeSt. Net Lease Influencers

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors in Coron del Mar, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced that Jeff Lefko, executive vice president and partner, and Bill Asher, executive vice president, have been jointly recognized as 2026 GlobeSt. Net Lease Influencers, one of the commercial real estate industry’s most respected honors for leadership, production and long‑term impact in the national net‑lease sector.

Selected by GlobeSt.’s editorial board, the Influencer program highlights professionals and teams whose work demonstrates consistent performance, strategic insight and measurable contributions to the advancement of the net‑lease market.

Lefko and Asher were recognized for their sustained transaction volume, category‑defining pricing benchmarks, and advisory leadership across single‑tenant and multi‑tenant retail assets nationwide.

“Jeff and Bill continue to set the standard for net‑lease advisory, combining disciplined execution with a deep understanding of investor priorities across all market cycles. Their leadership has strengthened our platform and delivered exceptional results for clients nationwide,” said Ed Hanley, president of Hanley Investment Group.

Since forming their partnership in 2018, they have closed more than 900 deals, totaling $4 billion in retail and net-lease transactions, ranking among the nation’s top brokers in both volume and velocity. As Hanley Investment Group’s top‑producing team, Lefko and Asher have helped the company achieve the highest annual sales volume in its 20‑year history in 2025.

Beyond transactions, Lefko and Asher are trusted industry voices whose insights on pricing trends, tenant performance and capital flows influence institutional and private investors nationwide. Their advisory role extends to underwriting, lease structuring and long‑term portfolio strategy, shaping investment decisions well before assets come to market.

Lefko and Asher have earned GlobeSt. Influencer recognition every year since 2020, with consecutive honors across the Net Lease and Retail Real Estate categories through a combination of team and firm awards.

For more information, visit www.hanleyinvestmentgroup.com.