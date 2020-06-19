Nail Salons, Skin Care Among Newport Businesses Set to Reopen June 19

Nail salons, tattoo and piercing shops, massage, body waxing, skin care and cosmetology services are among the additional businesses authorized to reopen in Newport Beach and other Orange County cities, according to an announcement by Orange County health officials on Thursday, June 18.
The industry sectors now authorized to reopen in Orange County include:
- Nail salons
- Tattoo and piercing shops
- Massage therapy
- Body waxing
- Skin care and cosmetology
- Day camps, campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation
- Organized youth sports (practices without spectators)
- Cardrooms, satellite wagering facilities and racetracks
- Movie theaters and family entertainment centers
- Gyms and fitness facilities
- Hotels for leisure travel and tourism
- Museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums
- Bars and wineries
- Pools
The following businesses/industries are NOT yet permitted as of June 19:
- Outdoor playground equipment
- Indoor playgrounds such as bounce centers, ball pits and laser tag
- Live theater
- Saunas and steam rooms
- Nightclubs
- Concert venues
- Festivals
- Theme parks
- Higher education
For more information please visit the County’s COVID-19 web page at: https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com.
For the City of Newport Beach’s Q&A on COVID-19 guidelines, updated as of June 19, visit http://www.newportbeachca.gov/home/showdocument?id=67031.