Nail Salons, Skin Care Among Newport Businesses Set to Reopen June 19

Nail salons, tattoo and piercing shops, massage, body waxing, skin care and cosmetology services are among the additional businesses authorized to reopen in Newport Beach and other Orange County cities, according to an announcement by Orange County health officials on Thursday, June 18.

The industry sectors now authorized to reopen in Orange County include:

Nail salons

Tattoo and piercing shops

Massage therapy

Body waxing

Skin care and cosmetology

Day camps, campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation

Organized youth sports (practices without spectators)

Cardrooms, satellite wagering facilities and racetracks

Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Gyms and fitness facilities

Hotels for leisure travel and tourism

Museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums

Bars and wineries

Pools

The following businesses/industries are NOT yet permitted as of June 19:

Outdoor playground equipment

Indoor playgrounds such as bounce centers, ball pits and laser tag

Live theater

Saunas and steam rooms

Nightclubs

Concert venues

Festivals

Theme parks

Higher education

For more information please visit the County’s COVID-19 web page at: https://occovid19.ochealthinfo.com.

For the City of Newport Beach’s Q&A on COVID-19 guidelines, updated as of June 19, visit http://www.newportbeachca.gov/home/showdocument?id=67031.