Facialworks Facial Bar Reopens in Newport Beach

The family-owned sustainable, clean skin care company Facialworks has reopened its Newport Beach location on Westcliff Drive.

Inspired by (and created with facets of) the sea, Facialworks focuses on a natural skin care experience with its CleanSea skin care line, featuring sea-to-skin, nontoxic, vegan and eco-friendly products, developed for women (and men!) from all walks of life.

Each Facialworks formulation is carefully created by founder and esthetician, Meghan Gilboa, who after years in the industry knew she had to create a line that was not only free from harmful fillers or preservatives, but also sustainable.

Facialworks products are made in the USA and all packaged in glass bottles, available to ship nationwide (with refillable options in Southern California).

The beauty industry creates more than 120 billion units of plastic packaging per year, and they hope to inspire their colleagues to join them in eliminating single-use plastics that overflow our landfills and litter the world’s oceans, lakes and streams.

Facialworks is also proud to also be the original facial bar in California, with four facial bar spa locations throughout Southern California, where they provide relaxing, nourishing facials customized to each person’s needs, in a relaxed setting. It’s like going to the spa, without having to go to (and pay for) the spa.

