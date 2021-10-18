NB Film Fest Documentary ‘After Antarctica’ is Raw, Real, Tragic and Courageous

Share this:

“After Antarctica” is a riveting documentary that follows the life of Will Steger, an explorer and preserver of the Arctic and Antarctica.

This film follows Steger on a solo adventure through the Arctic at the age of 75 while reflecting back on his 3,471 mile Trans-Antarctic expedition in 1989.

Will’s story is raw, real, tragic, yet alive and courageous. His story goes beyond the ice.

Most of the documentary is focused on the Trans-Antarctic expedition with spectacular footage of the harshness of their seven-month journey.

Antarctica is as unpredictable as Mount Everest with weather changes, and life and death are very close together, allowing each to see life very clearly.

These weather changes has cost lives of others who have tried to do this transantarctic exploration and nearly cost one of the six men their life.

The Antarctic is void of life and therefore few resources are available for these men to survive.

The six men who are on this expedition are from all parts of the world and each bring a much needed resource for the team.

Steger is the expedition leader, the navigator is from Great Britain, the dog handler from Japan, the glaciologist from Russia, and the climate scientist from China.

Even with the language and cultural differences, they work together as a team through challenges of a 40 day storm that they thought they were not going to survive to falling in crevasses, loosing supplies, and at one point losing one of the men.

Thoughts of dying are forever present for these men. Mental toughness is key as they endure the hardships as seen throughout this documentary.

The story does not stop here. Steger shares the cost of his explorations on his relationships, his battle with cancer and depression when he was younger.

His story is raw and thought provoking. Yet with all this he was able to co-found the Center for Global Environmental Education, reaching over 15 million students worldwide. Hos organization is an advocate for climate change and protecting our environment for generations to come.

The film shirts back to the present with Steger’s solo exploration in the Arctic as he shares his wisdom on life, love and loss, and on the pain and realities of adventuring through unforgiving landscapes and the love-hate relationship he had with Antarctica. Yet Steger cannot help but hold his expeditions close to his heart and become an activist to preserve these parts of the world.

This movie is so well done, I would watch it again. The story, the realness, the timeliness, the rawness held me captive to the last minute.

Steger did not glamorize or make himself a hero but rather showed the vulnerability of his life in all ways, and that making a difference in the world is not easy, but a well worth struggle.

I have always enjoyed watching documentaries on exploring our world, but “After Antarctica” left me with a whole new respect for people who are willing to fight for our world. It’s a must see.

“After Antarctica” screens on Sunday, Oct 24 at 4:30 p.m. at Starlight Triangle Cinemas. Visit NewportBeachFilmFest.com for more information and tickets.