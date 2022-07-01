NB Independent Writers Honored at OC Press Club Journalism Awards

Share this:

Newport Beach Independent music writer Simone Goldstone and NB Indy editor/writer Christopher Trela were honored at the annual Orange County Press Club Journalism Awards Dinner on Thursday, June 30.

Goldstone received Second Place for Best Music or Entertainment Review for her preview/review of the fascinating behind-the-scenes story of a music journalist in the film “Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres,” which screened at last year’s Newport Beach Film Festival.

Goldstone has been the Soundcheck columnist for the NB Indy for several years, and has written about the local music scene as well as interviewed noted musicians including Al Jardine of the Beach Boys and Stan Frazier of The Side Deal/Sugar Ray.

Goldstone is a graduate of Chapman University.

Trela received First Place for Best Photo Essay for his coverage of the Newport Beach Lobsterfest. He also received Second Place for Best Arts or Culture Review for his review of “Jesus Christ Superstar” at Segerstrom Center, and Second Place in the Best Food or Restaurant Review category for his review of Sushi Ii restaurant and its omakase menu.

Trela has been the editor of the Newport Beach Independent since 2012, and writes about the arts, restaurants, and other lifestyle topics. He has been a journalist in Orange County for more than 30 years, as well as a photographer. He has won numerous awards for his writing and photography.

To read Goldstone’s award-winning review, visit https://www.newportbeachindy.com/groundbreaking-music-journalist-profiled-in-nb-film-fest-documentary.

To read Trela’s award-winning articles, visit:

https://www.newportbeachindy.com/lobster-lovers-raise-funds-for-charity-at-annual-newport-beach-lobsterfest/

and

https://www.newportbeachindy.com/omakase-menu-at-sushi-ii-is-an-exciting-culinary-adventure/

and

https://www.newportbeachindy.com/a-glorious-jesus-christ-superstar-marks-return-of-touring-musicals-to-segerstrom-center/