NB Police Department Arrests Homicide Suspect

On October 22, 2020 at 8 p.m., the Newport Beach Police Department received a call requesting officers respond to the 20000 Block of Orchid Street in Newport Beach regarding gunshots heard in the area.

NBPD responded to the area and subsequently found one adult male deceased inside a residence. NBPD Detectives, Crime Scene Investigation personnel, the Orange County Coroner and the Orange County Crime Lab are conducting a homicide investigation. Rodney James Hartzel has been arrested in conjunction with the investigation.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification and family notification by the Orange County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information or a witness to the crime is asked to contact NBPD Detective M. Fletcher at (949) 644-3779.