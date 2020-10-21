Howl-O-Ween Yappy Hour at Balboa Bay Resort Oct. 29

Share this:

Trick or Treat!

Halloween will look different this year. There will probably be more tricks than treats—except at Balboa Bay Resort, which is making the most of the holiday by launching a Howl-O-Ween Yappy Hour at A&O Kitchen+Bar on Thursday, Oct. 29 geared to four legged friends and their human owners.

From 3 to 6 p.m., there will be dog treats, drink specials for both dogs and humans (think classic cocktails for humans inspired by four legged friends including “Greyhounds” and “Salty Dogs”), and a “Best Dog Costume” contest. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the local Newport Beach SPCA.

While your pampered pooch is chowing down on doggie treats, you can indulge in a variety of food items off the A&O menu.

My recommendations: A&O burger, street tacos, and crab cakes. But given the variety of dishes on the A&O menu, you’re sure to find something to please your palate while your pup lounges on the patio near the fire pits and boats bobbing the harbor.

For more information on A&O Kitchen+Bar, visit www.BalboaBayResort.com.