NB Police Department Cites 206 Vehicles During Joint Enforcement Operation for Loud Exhausts and Street Racing

Share this:

In continuing with efforts to address increasing instances of street racing and the number of vehicles with loud/modified vehicle exhaust, the Newport Beach Police Department’s Traffic Division hosted an enforcement operation on Saturday, August 13.

This joint enforcement operation utilizing motorcycle officers and other police officers from the Newport Beach Police Department, Seal Beach Police Department, Huntington Beach Police Department, Laguna Beach Police Department, Santa Ana Police Department, California Highway Patrol, as well as two referees from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair participated in enforcement efforts along Coastal Orange County as well as freeway and arterial access points to the coast.

The Newport Beach Police Department would like to thank their allied law enforcement and state agency partners for their assistance with this enforcement operation and look forward to additional joint operations in the future.

Because of this successful joint operation:

206 Vehicles were stopped for violations

177 Vehicles were cited for vehicle code violations (which includes loud/modified exhaust)

16 Vehicles were inspected on-site for modified exhaust violations by a BAR Referee

1 Vehicle was cited for exceeding 100 MPH

3 Vehicles were stopped and the drivers/passengers were arrested for (1) possession of a loaded firearm, (1) unlicensed driver/warrants and (1) evading a peace officer.