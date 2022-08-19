Speak Up Newport Awards Scholarships to Local High School Students

Share this:

This summer, Speak Up Newport awarded four $5,500 scholarships to two Newport Harbor High School and two Corona del Mar High School students.

Each year, thanks to donations at the Annual Mayor’s Dinner and donations through the year, Speak Up Newport is able to grant scholarships to deserving local students.

This has been an annual tradition for the last 32 years. These scholarships have helped many local students fulfill their dream of a college education.

This year’s recipients are:

Claire Eusey who graduated from Corona del Mar High School and will be attending Brown University in the fall.

Myla Grace Serra who graduated from Corona del Mar High School and will be attending the University of San Diego.

Peter (Pete) York who graduated from Newport Harbor High School and will be attending the Culinary Institute of America in New York.

Emily Park graduated from Newport Harbor High School and will be attending the University of Hawaii Manoa.

Speak Up Newport is grateful for the support from the community during the Mayors Dinner and the rest of the year.

Without your support, Speak Up Newport could not provide this assistance to our local students.

With the ever-increasing cost of a college education every little bit helps these deserving students fulfill their dream of going to college.

Contributions can be made at any time of the year to the Speak Up Newport Scholarship Fund at https://speak-up-newport.square.site/product/scholarship-donation/2?cs=true.