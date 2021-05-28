NB Police Department Makes Felony Vandalism Arrest

Share this:

On Friday, May 21, 2021, at approximately 3:57 p.m., the Newport Beach Police Department dispatch center received a call regarding a vandalism inside a parking structure in the area of Newport Center Drive and Santa Rosa Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered six vehicles were vandalized with a sharp object causing deep scratch marks. The estimated damage to the six vehicles totaled over $40,000.

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, through detective investigation, surveillance cameras, help from witnesses and the assistance of Irvine Police Department, Shallom Han, a 35-year-old resident of Irvine, was arrested for multiple counts of Felony Vandalism.

Anyone who may be able to provide additional information on this case is encouraged to contact Detective Spenser at (949) 644-3761 or [email protected]