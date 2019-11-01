NBFD Assists in Regional Wildland Fires

Share this:

On Wednesday, the Newport Beach Fire Department was deployed as part of a Metro Cities Task Force to assist with a wildland fire in Fullerton, officials announced in a press release shared on Thursday.

In total, Newport Beach Fire sent two engines, one truck and a battalion vehicle with a total of 10 fire personnel to assist with the wildland fire.

Shortly after their initial arrival in Fullerton, a second vegetation fire broke out and Newport Beach Engine 65 was first on scene of the Castlewood fire. The Castlewood fire was approximately 10 acres and Newport Engine 65 along with assistance from other Orange County Metro Net City fire departments were able to quickly extinguish the fire while also protecting surrounding homes.

All Newport Beach Fire apparatus and personnel deployed to assist in Fullerton returned back to Newport Beach early Thursday.

The Newport Beach Fire Department still has two engines and a Battalion vehicle with a total of 10 fire personnel assigned to the Kincade fire in Sonoma. They were initially deployed for four days to the Tick Fire in Santa Clarita and were reassigned to the Kincade fire in Sonoma earlier this week.

With the extreme red flag warning in effect though 6 p.m. this evening, all Orange County residents within the wildland interface should continue to be prepared and ready for evacuation orders. All Orange County residents should also register their cell phones and email addresses to receive emergency alerts through the Orange County Alert OC mass notification system (alertoc.com).