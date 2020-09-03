NBPD Adds Patrols for Impaired Drivers Labor Day Weekend

Share this:

While many of us have been staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Newport Beach Police Department is reminding everyone who does need to drive to do so while sober.

“The dangers of drinking and driving are very real,” Newport Beach Police Department, Lt. Damon Psaros said. “That includes drugs that affect your ability to drive. Please be responsible and think of your family and friends before considering driving when you are not in a position to do so safely.”

To protect you and your family, The Newport Beach Police Department, along with the Huntington Beach Police Department and the Seal Beach Police Department, will have additional officers on patrol this Labor Day weekend looking for suspected impaired drivers.

The increased efforts to address impaired driving are part of a national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. Working in collaboration means you may see officers from different jurisdictions in our city, working to protect you and your family.

While less people are traveling, impaired driving continues to be a problem. During the 4th of July holiday, the CHP made 738 arrests for DUI over a 54-hour period. Driving while impaired is illegal, whether it is alcohol, prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications or marijuana.

If you plan on drinking or taking medications with a “may cause drowsiness” or other driving warning label, plan on staying home. If you see someone driving impaired, call 911.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.