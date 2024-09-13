NBPD and Mayor O’Neill Host Active Shooter Panel Sept. 17

Share this:

Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill, in partnership with the Newport Beach Police Department, will lead an Active Shooters Panel to address community safety concerns, share the latest data and response strategies, and discuss proactive measures the community can take to stay safe.

This forum is open to all community members. This event is aligned with the police department’s ongoing “Stop the Bleed” program, further emphasizing the importance of immediate response and preparedness.

The panel will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17 starting at 6 p.m. in the Newport Beach City Hall Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr. Light refreshments will be provided.

The Newport Beach Police Department is partnering with Mayor O’Neill to present this critical community safety event.

The public is invited to attend, no RSVP needed.