NBPD Offers Holiday Shopping Safety Tips

The holiday season is upon us, and the busiest shopping days of the year are here. If you are out and about hunting for gifts or grocery shopping for your holiday recipes, remember to keep safety in mind.

The Newport Beach P:olice Department has tips for preventing crime when you hit the stores:

Never leave your valuables unattended (phone, purse, wallet, etc.).

Wait until asked before taking out your credit card or checkbook. An enterprising thief would love to shoulder surf to get your account information.

Tell a security guard or store employee if you see an unattended bag or package. The same applies if you are using mass transit.

Carry a purse with a zipper. Deter pickpockets by carrying your purse in front of your body and keeping it zipped closed.

If you carry a wallet, keep it in an inner coat pocket or front pants pocket.

Pickpockets utilize distraction to create an opportunity to snatch your property, so be aware when someone gets into your personal space. Always try to keep your property in your line of sight whenever you are out and about.

Do not buy more than you can carry. If you know you will be getting more that you can manage on your own, plan to take a family member with you or ask a store employee to help you carry your packages to the car.

Have your keys in hand when approaching your vehicle. Check the back seat and around the car before getting in.

Do not leave anything in your car. If you must leave property in your car, place it in the trunk when you leave and before you get to your destination.

Once you get home, do not park your car outside your home with shopping bags left inside.

When Shopping with small children:

If you are shopping with children, make a plan in case you are separated from each other and select a central meeting place.

Teach them to know they can ask mall personnel, security or store employees if they need help.

Keep a current photo of your child in your phone.

Don’t hesitate to call the Newport Beach Police Department if you see anything suspicious!

NBPD’s non-emergency line: (949) 644-3717