NBPD Officers Arrest Riverside Resident Charged with Attempted Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon

On Sunday, April 9, 2023, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Newport Beach police officers responded to the 2700 block of Newport Boulevard after hearing the sound of multiple gun shots fired in the area. Preliminary investigation revealed that a male adult suspect and another man had been involved in an altercation, and that the suspect had fled prior to the officers’ arrival. The victim and multiple witnesses told police that the suspect left the area in a vehicle, firing three rounds from a semi-automatic handgun towards the victim as he did so. No one was struck.

Newport Beach police detectives responded to the scene to assist. After additional investigation, Tristen Parker of Riverside was identified as the suspect in this case. He was taken into custody on Monday, April 10, 2023, at approximately 11:10 p.m., with the assistance of the Irvine Police Department. Evidence from the shooting was found in Tristen Parker’s possession. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and discharging of a firearm from a moving vehicle.

This case has been presented to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Anyone with additional information or who witnessed the crime is asked to contact Detective R. Stucken at (949) 644-3797. Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously may call the NBPD tip line at (800) 550-NBPD.