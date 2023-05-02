Sherman Library & Gardens Hosts Spring Garden Art Faire May 20 and 21

Share this:

Last month, Backhausdance presented a weekend of site-specific dance performances at Sherman Library & Gardens, with hundreds of attendees following groups of dancers throughout the Gardens.

This month, Sherman Library & Gardens is bringing back more site-specific artistry, thanks to Sherman’s Volunteer Association. The group is hosting a two-day Spring Garden Art Faire on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21, with local artists creating art in their respective mediums throughout the Gardens on both days.

Participating artists include ceramicist Agnes Noble, photographer Dennie Hahn, watercolorists Cathy Hull, Jai & Jane Kim, Kay Azuma, Keith Richardson, and Teressa Jackson, oil painter Ursula Olsson, glass artist Lynleigh Love, and quiller Jean Zhang.

After meeting the artists and admiring their artwork, the public is invited to participate in a community art project in the Central Garden. Sherman Horticulturist Tim Chadd, along with Sherman Volunteers, will demonstrate how to adhere natural materials such as leaves, seeds and bark to a 60″ round of the Sherman logo. Throughout the course of the weekend, every inch of the design will be covered.

Sherman’s craftiest volunteers, The Sowers, will present unique, one-of-a-kind, hand-made Spring items for sale, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting Sherman Library and Gardens.

At the craft table, children can color their very own wooden birdhouse to take home. Instructor-led art classes, featuring spring-themed projects, will also take place.

If you need a sweet treat while wandering the gardens, grab a Balboa Bar or Original Frozen Banana from Balboa Island’s the Original Frozen Banana shop. For every ice cream treat sold, Original Frozen Banana proprietors Courtney and Will Alovis will donate a dollar back to Sherman Library & Gardens.

“The Arts are alive and well at Sherman Library & Gardens,” said Scott LaFleur, Executive Director of Sherman Library & Gardens. “Along with History and Horticulture, the Arts are one of our core values. I hope the public will come out and join us during our two-day Spring Garden Art Faire celebration. It will be fun for the whole family.”

The Spring Garden Art Faire is free with garden admission, which is $5 per person or free for members.

Sherman Library & Gardens is located at 2647 E. Coast Hwy. in Corona del Mar. For more information, and to register for weekend classes, visit www.thesherman.org.