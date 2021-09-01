NBPD Plans Bicycle Safety Enforcement Operation in September

Share this:

The Newport Beach Police Department will be conducting additional bicycle and e-bike safety enforcement and education throughout the month of September. This operation is aimed at educating both drivers and bicyclists on how to use the roadways safely.

Officers will be looking for violations made by drivers and bicyclists, like failing to yield, speeding, improper turning, riding a bike on the wrong side of the road, not complying with stops and signals, or any other dangerous violation.

“We want the public to understand that bicyclists and drivers should be sharing the road and following all traffic laws intended to help everyone get where they need to go safely,” Lieutenant Ryan Peters said. “Sharing is caring, and that responsibility falls on both drivers and bicyclists.”

Under California law, drivers are required to provide at least three feet of space when passing bike riders. Bicyclists need to use lights from dusk to dawn, with a front white light and rear red flashing light or reflectors, as well as wear a helmet. Wearing a helmet is required by law for anyone under 18. Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.

If you are opening a car door or pulling out of a parking space, be on the lookout for bicyclists. Yield to bicyclists at intersections and as directed by signs and signals and be careful making turns. Drivers and bicyclists should avoid any distractions, like using their cell phone.

“Whether you are on two wheels or four, taking these precautions helps reduce injuries and deaths,” Sergeant Corey Wolik said.

The Newport Beach Police Department supports the new OTS public awareness campaign, “Go Safely, California.” To find out more about ways to go safely, visit www.gosafelyca.org.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.