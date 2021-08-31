Sons of American Legion Hosts Special Sept. 11 Event on Balboa Peninsula

Share this:

The Sons of American Legion are proud to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 with a special event on Sept. 11 open to the public.

The event will be held at Veteran’s Park next to the American Legion Post 291 at 215 15th Street on Balboa Peninsula.

The Opening Ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. Don Sedgwick, Mayor Pro-Tem for Laguna Hills, will be a speaker and welcome guests to the event. This will be followed by the playing of bagpipes. An American Legion Color Guard will conduct a 21-Gun Salute.

There will be a live band featuring 80s tunes. Free hot dogs, chips, salsa and cheese sauce will be available, along with water and soda. Kids will enjoy the Bounce House and a Face Painter.

The event will conclude at 5:00pm.

This is an opportunity for the local community to gather and share in our common spirit as we will “never forget.”