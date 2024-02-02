NBPD Says Buckle Up and Ride Smart!

Share this:

Calling all cyclists, commuters, and curious minds! The Newport Beach Police Department is excited to announce the launch of its new webpage, your one-stop shop for all things e-bikes and traffic safety. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or just gearing up for your first pedal, this hub is packed with resources to keep you informed, empowered, and most importantly, safe on the road.

Check out the Traffic Safety page here: www.nbpd.org/what-we-do/information/traffic-safety.

What is NBPD Doing About E-Bikes?

The Newport Beach Police Department uses a multi-pronged approach to address the community’s needs regarding E-bikes. They provide enforcement alongside education, targeting the most vulnerable riders within our communities: children.

NBPD officers create numerous opportunities for students, parents, and concerned community members to come together and learn the rules and safe practices for riding a bicycle or E-bike within the city. In the first two years of this program alone (2021-2023), their presentations reached over 7,500 community members.

Some of the most productive meetings have been held in collaboration with the Newport Mesa Unified School District (NMUSD), Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs), and Home Owners Associations (HOAs) throughout the city, including:

Corona Del Mar High School and Middle School

Our Lady Queen of Angels

Mariners Elementary School

Ensign Middle School

Lincoln Elementary School

Newport Elementary School

Harbor View HOA

Dover Shores HOA

YMCA Newport Beach

The Newport Beach Police Department understands the importance of bike and E-bike safety and continues its commitment to encourage safe and lawful riding.

Traffic Safety

In addition to the educational presentations discussed in the previous section, the NBPD also provide a variety of services to enhance the safety of everyone on the road. Motor officers routinely patrol the city to monitor the use of our roadways, providing information and enforcement as needed. They also conduct “high visibility enforcement” operations, targeting locations that raise concerns and complaints from our community members or where there is an elevated use of bikes/e-bikes, such as the areas around our schools and the boardwalk on the Balboa Peninsula.

NBPD also receives grant funds from the State of California specifically for bicycle and pedestrian safety. These funds are used for special operations and to provide safety equipment such as helmets and bike lights to our community. The NBPD has distributed bike safety equipment through various department-sponsored events, such as the Mobile Café.