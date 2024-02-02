Residential Burglary in Los Trancos Community

Share this:

A residential burglary recently occurred in the Los Trancos Community between approximately 12:45 p.m. on January 20 and 2 p.m. on January 21, 2024

While the victim was away, an unknown suspect accessed the backyard of the property from the hillside behind the home and climbed to the second story terrace. The suspect shattered a window to get inside the master closet.

The suspect rummaged through the master bedroom, master bathroom, master closet and gym. In a closet, the suspect located a safe. Using various tools, the suspect forcibly removed the safe from the wall and broke into the safe before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The Newport Beach Police Department advises residents that if they see suspicious activity within your neighborhood (especially at a home where you know your neighbors are on vacation, have gone out for the evening, or their home is for sale), please call the Newport Beach Police Department immediately at (949) 644-3717.

The Newport Beach Police Department has security tips for residents:

Always lock your windows and doors when you go out, even if for only a few minutes. Second story windows and doors should be secured as if they were on the first story.

Use timers on indoor lamps to give the appearance that you are home. If you’re going out for the evening, leave a television or a radio on in the home.

If your home is equipped with an alarm, always activate it even if you’re only going out for a short walk.

Consider adding a motion sensor in your master bedroom/bathroom, which will activate the alarm if someone comes in through a glass window or door without opening it.

Always keep your front and rear porch lights on from dusk to dawn and use motion detector lighting along the sides of your home or areas with little foot traffic.

Make sure your utility box is secured with a padlock.

Adjust window coverings for optimal privacy while maintaining good visibility outside.

Assess whether or not a window can be easily accessed from a tree, balcony, roof, wall, or with patio furniture and adjust your security plan accordingly. Ladders should be stored inside or locked to a stationary object.

If your garage door has a remote shutoff button on the wall-mounted control, located in the garage, consider locking the door nightly. This will prevent your garage door from being opened remotely.

If you have a safe, make sure that it is properly bolted to concrete so that it cannot be easily removed.

When you leave on vacation, remember to call the Police Department for a “Vacation Check” at (949) 644-3681. Also, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to pick up your newspaper and mail while you are away.