NBPD Says Celebrate 4th of July Holiday Responsibly

As we approach the 4th of July holiday, the Newport Beach Police Department encourages the public to be responsible and safe over Independence Day Weekend by not driving impaired.

Many 4th of July events and shows have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but more restaurants and bars are now open, making it that much more important for the Newport Beach Police Department to keep the community safe.

July 4th falls on a Saturday this year, and to keep families safe, the Newport Beach Police Department will have extra officers on patrol throughout the Independence Day Weekend looking for drivers suspected of driving impaired.

“We are all anxious to get out and return to some sense of normalcy,” Lieutenant Psaros of the NBPD said. “But that doesn’t excuse forgetting how to be safe on the road by driving impaired.”

The Newport Beach Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or “operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car.

While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home. If you are going to a bar or restaurant, designate a sober driver before heading out for the evening.

The Newport Beach Police Department encourages the community to think of the safety of themselves and their families when enjoying the Independence Day holiday.

Your actions save lives.