NBPD Supports National Walk and Roll to School Day on October 12

Share this:

The Newport Beach Police Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to class on October 12.

“Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with other students, families, and caregivers.

“Walking to school is a great way to exercise on a daily basis and feel comfortable getting to and from school safely,” Newport Beach Police Department Lieutenant Eric Little said. “We hope this is a fun, rewarding experience for students and members of the community that shows how important it is for everyone to be safe walking, biking, or rolling.”

The Newport Beach Police Department offers tips for students who walk, bike, or roll to school:

Plan your route on roads with sidewalks or paths away from traffic. If there are no sidewalks, walk as far from cars as possible, facing traffic.

Use crosswalks, preferably at stop signs or signals. If there are unmarked crosswalks, cross at corners on streets with fewer lanes and lower speed limits.

Always look left-right-left before crossing the street. Continue to scan for traffic as you cross the street.

Watch for cars entering/leaving driveways or parking spaces.

Always wear a helmet when riding. Ride in the same direction as traffic.

Be aware of your surroundings. When walking, keep earbud or headphone volume low enough so you can still hear around you.

Drivers should be extra careful and anticipate more foot and bike traffic the morning of October 12, as well as be prepared to stop for school buses and children crossing the street. Drivers should always watch their speed and slowdown in school zones.

Schools are encouraged to register at walkbiketoschool.org as a way of tracking participation and showing support for active, healthy, and safe transportation.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.