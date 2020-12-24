Nearly 300 Newport Beach Small Businesses Receive COVID-19 Grants

Share this:

The City of Newport Beach has distributed about $2.1 million in COVID-19 relief grants to 291 small businesses in Newport Beach over the past several months, city officials announced this week.

The average distribution for businesses was $6,150. Qualified small businesses were eligible for grants of up to $10,000, depending on the number of employees, to aid in their recovery from loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Precedence was given to businesses that provide on-site services, such as retail businesses, restaurants, and personal service establishments (specifically, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, and small gyms and health clubs).

Businesses were asked to show the need for financial support that is directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic (for example, being forced to shut down and/or had to lay off employees).

The Orange County/Inland Empire Small Business Development Center administered the program for the City.

The program was funded through a portion of the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund (CARES Act) received by the County of Orange and distributed to Newport Beach for small business grants.

The grants are part of a larger effort by the City to support small businesses during this challenging time, including a “shop local” promotional campaign. The City has partnered with Newport Beach & Co., the Newport Beach and Corona del Mar chambers of commerce, and other business groups on the S.H.I.P. Shape program, to encourage residents to shop locally, and safely, during the holiday season and beyond.

For more information, visit http://VisitNewportBeach.com/ship-shape.