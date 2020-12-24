YMCA of OC Receives $25K Grant to Support Child Care for Essential Workers

Share this:

YMCA of Orange County (YMCAOC), which has a location in Newport Beach, received a $25,000 grant from PwC Charitable Foundation, Inc. in support of childcare funding for low-income essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many families providing essential services require childcare, including hospital staff, first responders, police officers, firefighters, military personnel, nurses, grocery store employees and others.

YMCAOC has stepped up to provide childcare at locations across Orange County to help meet this need. Funding from PwC will help support such ongoing services to support the community during times of need.

Since the start of the pandemic, YMCAOC saw an overwhelming need for childcare support with widespread school closures and began providing childcare for essential services throughout Orange County. The organization remained open throughout the pandemic transitioning to offering childcare for all through summer day camps, distance learning support and before and after school childcare during the school year.

As the largest licensed childcare provider in Orange County, YMCAOC continues to work closely with the Orange County Health Care Agency, and follows all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements to provide the safest environment possible for all children.

“During this challenging time as a nation, we are committed to strengthening our own community and fulfilling our purpose by meeting the overwhelming needs of families first,” said Jeff McBride, CEO of YMCAOC. “We are so grateful for the generous support of PwC Charitable Foundation, Inc. for allowing us to continue to meet these families exactly where they are, offering as much support and care as possible to low-income essential workers.”

PwC was founded as an organization fueled by the people of PwC and their motivation to help each other and their communities. PwC supports these communities through grants when in times of unexpected financial hardship and celebrate them in times of remembrance and achievement. Grantmaking priorities are based on the foundation’s mission and cause areas, while embracing innovation as a way to drive their charitable endeavors.

Childcare locations through YMCAOC are open Monday through Friday, 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost of services vary depending on need and financial assistance is available. For more information about the YMCA of Orange County, visit www.ymcaoc.org/covid.