Neighborhood Watch Captains’ Meeting

Posted On 11 Jan 2019
Newport Beach Police Department will be hosting a City-Wide Neighborhood Watch meeting for the city’s Neighborhood Watch Area Coordinators & Block Captains next week.

The meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the community room at the civic center.

This will be a chance for residents to meet Sara Verschueren, the new Crime Prevention Specialist in charge of Neighborhood Watch, police explained in an announcement.

“This is also a great opportunity for Neighborhood Watch leaders to network with each other and share ideas,” the message reads.

Area Coordinators and Block Captains are asked to RSVP by emailing [email protected] Include name, NW position, and neighborhood.

The deadline to RSVP is Monday.

For more information about Neighborhood Watch, visit nbpd.org/programs/neighborhood_watch/default.asp

