Neighborhood Watch Captains’ Meeting
Newport Beach Police Department will be hosting a City-Wide Neighborhood Watch meeting for the city’s Neighborhood Watch Area Coordinators & Block Captains next week.
The meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the community room at the civic center.
This will be a chance for residents to meet Sara Verschueren, the new Crime Prevention Specialist in charge of Neighborhood Watch, police explained in an announcement.
“This is also a great opportunity for Neighborhood Watch leaders to network with each other and share ideas,” the message reads.
Area Coordinators and Block Captains are asked to RSVP by emailing [email protected] Include name, NW position, and neighborhood.
The deadline to RSVP is Monday.
For more information about Neighborhood Watch, visit nbpd.org/programs/neighborhood_watch/default.asp