New COVID-19 Mandate: OC Bars to Close, Restaurants Stop Indoor Dining

Effective July 1, California Department of Public Health is requiring counties that have been on the County Monitoring List for at least three days due to surges in COVID-19 cases to move certain sectors outdoors or close. The County of Orange is on that list.

The following industries must close for three weeks beginning July 1 unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up. In addition, all brewpubs, breweries, bars, and pubs in Orange County must close immediately, both indoor and outdoor.

Dine-in restaurants

Wineries and tasting rooms

Movie theaters

Family entertainment centers (for examples: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)

Zoos and museums

Cardrooms

In Newport Beach, the main industry affected by this new state mandate is the restaurant business. Fortunately, many restaurants in Newport Beach have outdoor patios and can continue to serve customers there, and also offer take-out, as they did until reopening was allowed at the end of May.

Those without patios can only offer take-out menus. Bars in Newport Beach, even those with patios, must close until further notice.

Visit https://covid19.ca.gov/ for more information.