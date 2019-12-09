New Harbor Department Patrol Boats Delivered

Share this:

A pair of new patrol boats were delivered to the city of Newport Beach Harbor Department on Monday, officials announced this week.

As they were lowered into the water for the first time on Monday, it marked the start of what hopefully will be many years of successful on-water service to the local boating community, Harbormaster Kurt Borsting said in an email Wednesday

“Harbor Department management and staff are looking forward to begin making use of the new equipment,” Borsting wrote. He thanked Council and community members “for funding these important resources in support and service of local recreational boaters and commercial operations in Newport Harbor.”

The vessels were procured for the department following a request for proposals process, Borsting confirmed. Total cost is about $60,000 per vessel, staff previously confirmed at a Harbor Commission meeting.

The Maritime 210 Patriot patrol vessels are each 21 feet in length, center console design, and were manufactured for the city by Chislett Boating of New Hampshire, Borsting wrote.

Each is equipped with a 115-horsepower Suzuki outboard engine, interior cuddy-cabin for storage of field equipment and supplies, and feature a fuel capacity of 40 gallons.

Both are also equipped with raw-water wash down pumps, Borsting added, which will be used by staff to deter sea lions from boarding private vessels and docks within Newport Harbor.

The boats will be utilized for daily Harbor Department operations, Borsting explained, including patrols of Newport Harbor’s mooring fields, public docks, public anchorage area, and other on-water customer service roles.

The new boats will replace two catamaran-style boats that were being rented by the city through a local nonprofit organization.