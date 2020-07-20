Artscapes: New Sculptures Installed in Civic Center Park

Share this:

Take a walk in the Newport Beach Civic Center Park and you’ll see a handful of colorful and unusual works of art placed at strategic points around the park.

There are 20 sculptures, to be exact, all part of the city’s Sculpture Exhibition in the Civic Center Park.

Nine of these sculptures are newly installed, with a tenth scheduled for installation on July 31. They comprise Phase V of the exhibition, which will be on display in the park for two years. Another 10 sculptures from Phase IV are still on display for another year, when they will rotate out with ten new sculptures coming in.

According to information received from the city of Newport Beach, the sculptures were selected from submissions received by a national call for entries based on their artistic merit, durability, practicality and site appropriateness.

The public was also invited to vote on the more than 50 works of art submitted for consideration as part of the Phase V exhibition.

Arts Orange County provided professional services for the coordination of the artist selection and installation of the sculptures.

The Phase V sculptures:

Fractured Peace by Nancy Mooslin

The Unbearable Lightness of Being by Patricia Vader

Dude Ascending by Joe Forest Sackett

Cosmo by Roger Heitzman

Marble Shooter by Ron Whitacre

Individuality n. 1 by ARTECLETTICA, Dominic Panziera & Daniela Garofalo

I’m Listening by Monica Wyatt

Seated Diana by Curt Brill

Window to the Sea by Andra Broekelschen

Primemover by Grant Irish (to be installed July 31)

Two of the artists are local. Andra Broekelschen lives in Corona del Mar, while Ron Whitacre is from Laguna Beach.

The 14-acre Newport Beach Civic Center Park was specially designed by renowned landscape architect Peter Walker as a place for the community to embrace the nature and art. Arts Orange County provided professional services for the coordination of the artist selection and installation of the sculptures.

The Civic Center Park is open for visitors to stroll the footpaths and admire the artwork as well as natural foliage and flowers. A walking tour of the park is included on the City’s MYNB app, which can be downloaded to personal mobile devices from the Apple or Google Play app stores.

The City Arts Commission had planned a grand opening celebration, but that has been postponed due to public health concerns regarding COVID-19. The dedication and celebration will be rescheduled when conditions for public gatherings can be held safely.

Admission to Civic Center Park is free. Free parking is available in the Civic Center parking structure at 100 Civic Center Dr.

For more information on the exhibition, go to www.newportbeachca.gov/culturalarts, under Sculpture Exhibition in Civic Center Park.