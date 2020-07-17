Biz Buzz: Terri Rucker Named Director of Business Development for Design Tec

Share this:

Terri Rucker has been named new Director of Business Development for Design Tec, a boutique interior design firm based in Newport Beach.

“This has been quite a year so far,” said Chris Johnson, founder of Design Tec and Studio88. “We’re grateful for the talent, strength and resilience of our team, who remain dedicated to providing top-notch client services no matter what unforeseeable challenges arise. We know Terri’s experience and tenacity will be tremendous assets as we continue to look toward future growth.”

With more than a decade in the homebuilding industry, Rucker has experience in both the commercial and residential arenas, having previously partnered with all genres of builders and developers. She’s been an active member of BIA, ASID, NEWH, and has served on the Board of Directors for Women in Building. Recently, she effectively engaged in community outreach efforts with HomeAid Orange County. She has previously worked with The Irvine Company, RD Olson, Brookfield Residential, The New Home Company, and many others.

Rucker will be the point of contact for new development opportunities in the residential model homes and multifamily community sectors.

For more information about Design Tec, visit www.designtec.com. For more information about Studio88, the co-working space built safely for interior designers, by interior designers, visit www.studio88.com.