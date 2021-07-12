Newport-Based H. Hendy Assoc. Completes New Generation Workspace for Orgain

Share this:

Hendy Associates, an interior architecture and strategic workplace firm based in Newport Beach, has completed a new 25,000 square foot space for Orgain in Irvine.

According to information from H. Hendy, the amenity-rich workplace artfully captures the company’s wholesome, healthy and vibrant spirit, and strikes a balance between work and wellness with open and traditional offices, a variety of conference room sizes, LED technology and lighting, as well as a multitude of unique amenities and eye-catching design elements.

“As innovative companies continue to adopt the New Generation Space – a purpose-built environment tailored for a hybrid workforce – it’s now more important than ever to align our work environments with a business’ purpose, workplace strategies and unique needs,” said Jeep Pringsulaka, senior designer at H. Hendy Associates, in a press statement. “Working alongside Dr. Andrew Abraham, Hendy took inspiration from Orgain’s brand essence to deliver a wellness-centric environment where employees can feel inspired, have fun and create memorable experiences, all while making a real difference in the lives of people touched by Orgain.”

The interior architecture of the office draws from the swooping “O” in the Orgain logo, a halo that represents health and wellness, and seamlessly integrates organic elements and pops of color to bring Orgain’s brand palette to life through the design.

The flexible workplace incorporates myriad sustainable features, from wood elements to create texture, to biophilia to bring in natural light and promote access to the outdoors. Colorful murals are prominently placed in strategic locations throughout the space.

To promote health and wellness, Orgain introduced a 30-foot rock climbing wall and state-of-the-art fitness center complete with cardio and weight equipment for its team of nearly 100 employees.

A kitchen for social gatherings is outfitted with a built-in custom coffee bar, and roll-up garage doors open the space up to the outdoors to reveal a Zen garden, outdoor kitchen, barbeque, water feature, putting green and diverse seating options.

A test kitchen, used to experiment new flavors of Orgain products, incorporates swinging seats on an aircraft table to provide a dynamic and creative workspace.

A game lounge with a ping-pong table, arcade system, large dual function tic-tac-toe furniture pieces, chalk wall art and LED neon sign with an inspirational quote from Orgain’s CEO rounds out the company’s purpose-built environment and serves as a destination for human connection.

“Every inch of our new space – from the entry way to conference and break rooms, to our kitchen and outdoor spaces – nods to Orgain’s brand origins and reflects our company’s core values to promote wholesome, healthy and vibrant lives,” said Orgain CEO Andrew Abraham, M.D. “To see the heart and soul I’ve put in Orgain come to life in our new office environment is breathtaking, and is a total transformation from our old space.”

Leveraging 40 years of expertise, Hendy is a go-to strategic partner for organizations who now face a new mix of workplace challenges as a result of the global pandemic. In response to its impact on the evolving needs of the workplace of tomorrow, Hendy introduced The New Generation Space service offering, which applies Design Thinking to help organizations redefine business needs and guide leaders through long-term transition planning for the future workplace.

Currently, the interior architecture firm is continuing to help businesses evolve their environments to meet new health, safety and wellness standards and support a workforce of remote and in-person employees.

For more information, visit www.hhendy.com.