Hoag Now Enrolling Patients with Degenerative Mitral Valve Disease in Clinical Trial

Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach is now enrolling patients in a clinical trial to study an innovative surgical procedure that would allow surgeons to repair a patient’s mitral valve without open-heart surgery.

The RESTORE clinical trial, in collaboration with Edwards Lifesciences, will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the investigational HARPOON Beating Heart Mitral Valve Repair System for patients with severe degenerative mitral valve regurgitation, a condition commonly caused by mitral valve prolapse, which prevents the valve from closing properly and causes blood to leak backwards into the lungs causing shortness of breath.

“If successful, the new system will provide another minimally invasive approach to help surgeons repair patients’ mitral valves, while the heart is still beating. Clinical trials like these continue to push surgical innovation to expand surgical options to more people, ultimately improving patient outcomes and quality of life.” said Anthony D. Caffarelli, M.D., director of the Elaine & Robert Matranga Aortic Center, director of Hoag Cardiovascular Surgery, the Newkirk Family Endowed Chair in Aortic Care, and principal investigator for the trial. “This device, and other minimally invasive technologies that are being developed, provide exciting new options to appropriate patients that could lower their risk of heart disease. For these select patients, the results are promising.”

Hoag offers a variety of options to treat mitral valve disease including traditional heart surgery, minimally invasive surgery, minimally invasive robotic repair and catheter based technology for those who are too frail for surgery.

“Our goal is to match patients to the right procedure for them, to ensure the best possible outcomes.” said Dr. Caffarelli.

Hoag was among 40 hospitals chosen to participate in the trial, a testament to the Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart & Vascular Institute’s commitment to advancing treatment options for patients with heart valve disease.

For more information about the RESTORE trial, call (949) 764-8258.

