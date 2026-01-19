Newport Based OC Women2Women Hosts Sweetheart Luncheon & Fashion Show February 11

Newport Beach-based OC Women2Women is ready to show the love at its annual Sweetheart Luncheon & Fashion Show, taking place Wednesday, Feb. 11, at the Promenade & Gardens by Turnip Rose in Costa Mesa.

This uplifting event invites guests to bring a sweetheart or good friend and gather for an afternoon filled with connection, inspiration, and purpose. The luncheon blends a curated fashion show with meaningful philanthropy supporting Mary’s Path, a Short-Term Residential Therapeutic Program (STRTP) dedicated to serving parenting foster youth.

Mary’s Path empowers young mothers and their babies by providing housing, therapy, education, and life-skills support that help them build lives rooted in dignity, hope, and self-sufficiency.

“Events like the Sweetheart Luncheon remind us that when women come together with intention, real change happens,” said OC Women2Women Board member, Community Leader and Event Sponsor, Geraldine Schlutz. “This is fashion with heart—and community with impact.”

Proceeds from the event directly benefit Mary’s Path and its mission to uplift vulnerable young families across Orange County.

For tickets and sponsorship information, visit www.ocwomen2women.org.

OC Women2Women is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering under-privileged women to become fully self-supporting. This volunteer group of member-donors combine their contributions to provide grants to empower women in Orange County.

Each year OC Women2Women supports select non-profit organizations to help fulfill the organization’s mission to inspire, empower, and invest in the lives of under-served women in Orange County. Their donations help provide workforce readiness services in an atmosphere of dignity that enhances the lives of those seeing to become self-sufficient.

OC Women2Women donated $30,000 to Working Wardrobes for employment training and career development. Their clothing drives provided 330 women with professional interview and work attire, empowering them with confidence.

The organization has provided $185,000 worth of practical assistance to over 2,100 homeless women and children. Donations included: food drives, pillows, mattresses, bed frames and bedding, washing machines, dryers and oven ranges​ along with over 100 gift bags stuffed with personal care items to Colette’s Children’s Home and WISEPlace.

OCW2W provided a mobile wheelchair lift and computer screens to Mariposa, a family-centered group that specializes in women’s issues. The donation provided support for local women and families struggling with trauma, domestic violence, and substance abuse.