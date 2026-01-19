Make-A-Wish Orange County and Inland Empire Raises Nearly $700K at The Wish Gala in Newport Beach

Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire raised nearly $700,000 at recent The Wish Gala to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses across the region.

Held at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach on October 18, the annual black-tie event gathered 250 guests for an evening of elegance and inspiration, featuring stories from wish kids, spirited live and silent auctions, and a celebration of the donors, volunteers, and partners who make each wish possible.

The gala was co-chaired by Dolores Salman of Netflix and Dr. George Salman of Kaiser Permanente, whose leadership and vision helped make the evening a success.

KTLA News Anchor and Wish Wednesday Host Glen Walker served as emcee, guiding guests through a program filled with moments of hope, joy, and gratitude.

Throughout the evening, guests were deeply moved by wish stories, including Tristan, whose wish was to swim with sharks; Alivia, whose dream to dance with the BYU Cougarettes came true; and Sebastian, whose mission of meeting his hero, Tom Cruise, became possible. Sebastian took the stage to help launch the live auction, capturing the energy and generosity of the crowd.

Adding to the emotion of the night, two former wish recipients returned to volunteer, marking a full-circle moment and highlighting the lasting impact of the Make-A-Wish experience.

“The Wish Gala is a beautiful reminder of what happens when a community comes together to create hope,” said Anne Grey, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire. “Every wish we grant brings strength and joy to a child and their family, and we are so grateful to our donors, sponsors, and volunteers who make these moments possible.”

Currently, nearly 400 local children are waiting for their wish to come true. On average, a wish costs approximately $10,000 and Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire’s goal is to grant 300 wishes this year. Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire receives about 40 referrals per month, and for every wish granted, two more children are waiting, underscoring the importance of events like The Wish Gala in helping bridge that gap.

This year’s gala honored Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation for their extraordinary generosity and impact. Guided by the Serrano principle of ‘Yawa’ — “To act on one’s beliefs” — Yuhaaviatam has become a beacon of compassion and community investment.

Over the past two decades, Yuhaaviatam has donated more than $350 million to causes that heal, educate, and empower. Their recent $450,000 grant to Make-A-Wish OCIE is helping fulfill nearly 80 wishes for children battling critical illnesses. Collectively, they have contributed nearly $1 million toward granting wishes for local kids.

The live auction highlights included a gourmet dinner and overnight stay at 21 Royal in Disneyland Park, VIP Chef’s Experience at Ocean 48 in Newport Beach, Luxury & Lakers Suite at Crypto.com Arena to enjoy a Lakers game in style, and Savor the Spotlight Culinary Experience with Carie and Anthony Ferry at Saddleback College. There was also an exclusive Lugano of Newport Beach opportunity drawing for a brilliant round 9.38-carat diamond tennis bracelet, set in timeless 18K white gold and valued at $25,000.

The 2025 Wish Gala Sponsors include Disneyland Resort (Celebrate Happy Partner); Platinum Sponsors Capital Group, Dolores & George Salman, Lugano; Gold Sponsors The Mayer Family Foundation, U.S. Bank, Jerry & Janice Barto (in honor of their great-grandson, Tristan Barto Collins); Silver Sponsors Dr. David & Mrs. Ann Azer, The Baldwin Group, CHOC (Children’s Hospital of Orange County).

Proceeds from The Wish Gala will help Make-A-Wish OCIE continue granting wishes for children in Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties waiting to experience the power of a wish.

To help reach this year’s fundraising goal of $800,000 or to support upcoming wish-granting efforts, visit wish.org/ocie. The gala website is: wishgala.org.