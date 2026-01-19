Newport Beach Public Library Foundation Rebrands with New Name and Logo

Newport Beach Public Library Foundation has announced that it will begin operating under the name Library Foundation of Newport Beach. This name change and rebranding reﬂects the Library Foundation’s evolving mission to expand and extend the capabilities and programming for the Newport Beach Public Library.

While the Foundation’s legal corporate name remains Newport Beach Public Library Foundation, all future operations, communications and services will be conducted under the Library Foundation of Newport Beach brand.

The rebranding includes the new name, new logo and new supporting tagline: “Supporting Discovery and Connection… Beyond Books.” The tagline reﬂects the Foundation’s strategic goals for investment of time and resources, and communicates its commitment to the Newport Beach Public Library and to the community.

The new logo incorporates the Newport Beach initials (NB) into a modernized silhouette with applications that include a three-book stack and a bookshelf version. The inspiration behind the new logo was the ancient Library of Alexandria, which, according to the Library Foundation, “symbolized humanity’s bold pursuit of universal knowledge, where books were not just stored, but revered as vessels of wisdom. Integrating this heritage into a modern brand signals a commitment to curiosity, preservation, and global dialogue. It positions the library as more than a quiet archive: it becomes a civic monument to learning, where past and future converge.”

The Board of Directors along with a Branding Sub-Committee and the design ﬁrm Assume Nothing Studios + Brand Runner Consulting facilitated the research and development of the logo, brand statement, tagline and trademark.

The Library Foundation of Newport Beach funds valuable library resources, programs, and services, and engages the community through the creation and sponsorship of diverse literary, cultural, and intellectual programs.

Established in 1989 as a collaborative public-private partnership with the City of Newport Beach, the Newport Beach Public Library Foundation raised over $2.2 million in private funds for the construction of the Central Library, demonstrating widespread community support for the library system.

Over the past decade, the Foundation has contributed more than $7 million to fund programs, technologies, and services for the 1.2 million people who use the four Newport Beach Library branches annually.

The Foundation entered into an agreement with the City of Newport Beach to fund 50 percent of the cost of construction of the new civic auditorium, Witte Hall, slated to open in July 2026.

Visit www.nbplf.foundation for more information.