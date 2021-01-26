Newport Beach-Based H. Hendy Associates Completes New Healthcare Facility

Share this:

Interior architecture and planning firm H. Hendy Associates of Newport Beach has completed a new state-of-the-art patient-centric destination for global lifestyle medicine company Metagenics Clinic in Aliso Viejo.

The 5,000-square-foot Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Center creates an innovative healthcare experience and transforms how primary care is delivered by enabling doctors and patients to take a 360-degree approach to their patients’ overall health and wellbeing.

The new facility is adjacent to the Metagenics corporate office located at 25 Enterprise and is open for medical visits as well as chiropractic, lifestyle education, massage therapy, lab work and more.

The design of the space distinctly captures Metagenics’ desire to support the continued advancement of functional medicine through empowering patients to better understand and develop the health skills necessary to advance the state of their metabolic, emotional, cognitive, behavioral and physical function.

The space takes a novel approach to a traditional medical facility, encourages the elimination of barriers between doctor and patient and empowers clients to take charge of their health journey.

“When we were hired by Metagenics to create a solution that addresses their primary business challenge of making an even greater impact on their patients’ lifelong health goals, we immediately took on the task,” said Jeep Pringsulaka, LEED AP and senior designer at Hendy. “Hendy believes in the power of listening and learning to unlock a great design that uniquely fuels our clients’ business success. We’re privileged to have played a part in helping Metagenics create an inspiring environment that accelerates their commitment to personalized healthcare.”

Hendy worked closely with the Metagenics Clinic team to unearth the company’s goals, vision and patient and doctor needs. This work allowed Hendy to lay out key spaces needed and helped inform the interior architecture and design of the facility. The result is an unconventional, experience-driven clinic that enables patients to feel welcome and comfortable as soon as they enter the front door.

The new center features 11 exam rooms, three large rooms for chiropractic care, two lifestyle education spaces for nutrition, life coaching and telehealth and a waiting area complete with a digital check-in system, pharmaceutical counter and dispensary.

Exam rooms are equipped with large HDTV screens controlled by iPads to enable real-time review and discussion of healthcare results between doctor and patient.

Hendy was tasked to incorporate myriad biophilic design elements. These included a living green wall, natural light, art of scenic California landmarks and the use of natural walnut wood and tree trunks throughout the space and in custom signage. With the project site not originally zoned for medical use, Hendy also was instrumental in facilitating permit approvals with the city.

Founded in 1980, H. Hendy Associates is a nationally recognized interior architecture and strategic workplace firm offering a full range of services for corporate and multifamily clients. In 2020, Hendy proudly commemorated 40 years of helping corporate clients seamlessly relocate or remodel, with services spanning strategic facilities programming, employee satisfaction analysis, change management and space planning. For more information, visit www.hhendy.com.