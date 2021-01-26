Landsea Homes of Newport Beach Opens In-House Design Center

Share this:

Landsea Homes, a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, has opened its first in-house design center in southern California.

Located within Landsea Homes’ Irvine office, the in-house design center offers homebuyers personalized design services to help create their perfect home. The personal touch provides homebuyers the exclusive opportunity to choose interior selections and materials, and create a design complementing the craftsmanship of their new home.

“We truly believe in giving our homebuyers the power to make the homes their own,” said Kaylee Smith, vice president of sales and marketing, Landsea Homes, southern California division. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer our homebuyers an elevated design experience where they can personalize nearly every aspect of their homes – all in one space.”

The new design studio and showroom allows homebuyers to collaborate with an experienced Andrew Lauren Interiors designer during a one-on-one consulting session. The designers help homebuyers in the selection process and provide them with a comprehensive understanding of the products offered.

Now one of the largest home interior companies in California, Andrew Lauren Interiors prides itself on the highest quality workmanship and customer satisfaction.

Homebuyers find the latest trends and styles of cabinetry, countertops, tile and stone flooring, hardwood flooring, carpet, plumbing fixtures, lighting, paint colors, door hardware and much more.

There are samples that homebuyers can see, touch and feel. In particular, the design studio features full kitchen and living room set-ups to allow customers to visualize the actual lifestyle and quality they will get in their home.

As with all of Landsea Homes’ sales offices and design centers, the company follows state and local health guidelines and protocols to ensure safety for its customers. Homebuyers can make appointments to tour the design studio in-person as well as virtually.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation’s most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to “Live in Your Element.”

Landsea Homes’ High Performance collection features homes that are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.