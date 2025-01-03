Newport Beach-Based Jobot Celebrates Milestone of 1,000 Consultants Nationwide

Share this:

Newport Beach-based Jobot, the AI-powered recruiting and consulting firm known for combining innovative technology with a relationship-driven approach, has announced the onboarding of its 1,000th Jobot Consultant. This milestone reflects Jobot’s rapid growth, with its consulting division expanding by 250 percent year-over-year.

Amid a challenging economy marked by rising unemployment, Jobot has emerged as a leader in workforce innovation. The company connects top talent to opportunities in multiple industries, while leveraging its proprietary AI platform, Jax, to streamline the process. This approach has not only driven Jobot’s rapid growth but has also delivered tangible benefits to its consultants, who have seen a 30 percent increase in earnings over the past year.

“Reaching the milestone of 1,000 Jobot Consultants, especially in a challenging economy, is a significant achievement,” said Heidi Golledge, Founder and CEO of Jobot. “But what truly matters is the impact on our consultants’ lives. Seeing their earnings grow this year proves that combining innovative technology with kindness and respect can make a meaningful difference for individuals and their families.”

With Gen Z on track to make up nearly 30 percent of the global workforce next year, Jobot is paving the way for this generational shift by focusing on innovation, inclusivity, and equity. Through Jobot Consulting, talent is connected to roles across 12 specialties in 24 geographic hubs, building teams that reflect the changing face of today’s workforce:

More than half of consultants identify as female, breaking the barrier in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Nearly 56 percent of Jobot’s workforce consists of Millennials and Gen Z, aligning with the rapid emergence of these generations as dominant contributors to the workforce. Jobot also hires twice the national average of Baby Boomers, ensuring valuable expertise and mentoring opportunities while creating a balanced, multigenerational talent pool.

Traditionally, consultants are excluded from the benefits and stability enjoyed by full-time employees, often facing unpredictable workloads, limited support, and a lack of long-term security. Jobot is changing this narrative. By prioritizing a relationship-driven approach, Jobot offers its consultants a unique model that combines the flexibility of consulting with the support and benefits typically reserved for permanent employees.

As an employee-owned company, Jobot fosters a culture of transparency, empowerment, and shared success. This ethos extends to its consultants, ensuring they feel connected to the company’s mission and supported in their roles. By combining innovative AI technology with a human-centered approach, Jobot not only creates economic stability for its consultants but also empowers them to thrive in today’s evolving job market.

“Our model is about more than filling roles,” added Golledge. “It’s about creating meaningful opportunities where consultants feel supported, valued, and set up for long-term success. At Jobot, we’re showing that a relationship-based approach, built on kindness and respect, can truly impact lives—and redefine what it means to be a consultant in today’s economy.”

Learn more at www.jobot.com.