Newport Beach Native Molly O’Neil Opens Architectural Interior Design Studio

Newport Beach native Molly O’Neil, Assoc. AIA, Associate ASID, IIDA, has opened Molly O Architectural Interior Design Studio, a new design studio and home decor shop specializing in luxury residential and hospitality projects.

The studio embodies O’Neil’s philosophy, prioritizing architectural details and quality craftsmanship while celebrating the transformative power of color and wallpaper in personalizing living spaces. Her turn-key design services encompass drawing architectural plans, coordinating construction, and collaborating with clients on custom-built furniture, designer fabrics, artisan tiles, high-end finishes, hardware, and selecting home decor and accessories.

The design studio concept offers an immersive retail experience that allows customers to envision their homes through vignettes representing various areas, including a kitchen, living room, dining room, bedroom, and office. This setting enables O’Neil to collaborate with clients on architectural and interior design plans and visualize and interact with furnishings, appliances, lighting, finishes, and more.

Additionally, the studio features quality home decor items and accessories. Unique pottery, candles, soap, pillows, lamps, furniture, and artwork from around the world are thoughtfully curated by O’Neil to complete the look of a home, restaurant, or hotel.

With over 25 years of expertise in designing luxury homes, boutique hotels, and restaurants, O’Neil is dedicated to creating inspiring spaces that exude warmth, elegance, and individuality through her masterful use of color and texture. Her signature approach to design seamlessly blends vibrant hues with the tactile richness of fine materials, from the cool touch of marble to the warmth of polished wood, and the luxury of bespoke fabrics.

“Your home should be a reflection of how you live. Whether your style is classic and colorful or modern and minimalist, innovative design and high-quality materials stand the test of time,” said O’Neil. “A great design is also only as effective as its execution, and regardless if it’s a home, hotel, or restaurant, we excel at creating spaces that are unique and relevant.”

O’Neil started her studies at the University of Southern California, majoring in photojournalism. A graduate of the prestigious Design Institute of San Diego, her unique background includes architecture, engineering, and design. She has been designing residential, retail, and hospitality interiors for over 25 years, including working with some of the nation’s top restaurant corporations on global rebranding initiatives, designing new prototypes, and creating more efficient kitchen layouts.

Molly O Architectural Interior Design Studio is located at 1663 Placentia Ave., Costa Mesa. For more information, visit www.mollyointeriors.com or call (949) 423-4685.