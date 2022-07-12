Newport Beach-Based Landsea Homes Launches Landsea Mortgage

Share this:

Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, has launched Landsea Mortgage powered by NFM Lending, an award-winning, multi-state residential mortgage lender.

“The launch of Landsea Mortgage gives our valued Landsea Homes customers the opportunity to enjoy a streamlined and full-service loan process with superior customer service,” said Mike Forsum, President and Chief Operating Officer of Landsea Homes. “We believe Landsea Mortgage will offer vital support in the homebuying process for our customers.”

NFM Lending is currently licensed in 48 states and will be responsible for the financing of home loans. The Landsea Mortgage lending team will continue to provide their expertise and guidance during the new home financing process and will work closely with Landsea Homes sales and construction teams to coordinate the entire process, from pre-qualification to closing.

“Landsea Homes is a premier homebuilder, and we’re excited to continue our partnership with them to provide unrivaled and top-level service for homebuyers across the country,” said Ryan Sandell, Western Division President, NFM Lending.

Landsea Homes was recently named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine. Through a series of strategic moves, the Newport Beach-based home builder saw a historical year of transformation after going public by exceeding the $1 billion revenue mark, acquiring Hanover Family Builders, expanding into the Texas and Florida markets, and completing 1,640 closings. The culmination of these efforts resulted in Landsea Homes rising to number 47 on the coveted Builder 100 list and winning the Builder of the Year honor.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs and builds best-in-class suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Landsea Homes provides homebuyers the opportunity to “Live in Your Element.” Landsea homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com. For more information about Landsea Mortgage, please visit www.LandseaMortgage.com.