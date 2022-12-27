Newport Beach-based OC Community Foundation Holds Annual Meeting Amplifying Giving in Orange County

Share this:

Nearly 400 philanthropists, business and community members gathered for the Orange County Community Foundation’s 2022 Annual Meeting on Dec. 1.

Held in person for the first time since 2019, the event was a celebration of the profound impact of giving in Orange County, across the country and around the world.

While addressing the sold-out audience at the Westin South Coast Plaza, OCCF President and CEO Shelley Hoss highlighted the Foundation’s iheartOC Giving Days reaching a landmark milestone of $20 million raised for OC nonprofits since 2015, the launch of the Orange County Social Justice Fund by philanthropist and community leader Keith Swayne, and a 10-year refresh of OCCF’s ConnectOC data on needs and trends in the OC community.

The Newport Beach-based Foundation’s assets grew to $530 million during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, and OCCF is on track to surpass the $1 billion mark in cumulative granting well before its target date in 2024 in honor of its 35th anniversary.

“We are thrilled to be back in person and highlighting the best of the head and the heart throughout Orange County,” said Hoss. “There’s nothing more inspiring than seeing the passion of generous donors, nonprofit partners, and business leaders all working together to strengthen and support our community.”

As of the close of the 2022 fiscal year, OCCF’s assets grew to $530 million – placing it in the top 7 percent among more than 780 U.S. community foundations. OCCF received $116 million in contributions and awarded $76 million in grants and scholarships in their fiscal year, positioning it as the third most active grantmaker nationally.

Since its inception, OCCF has granted $906 million and is quickly progressing toward its goal of reaching $1 billion by 2024.

The Annual Meeting featured an uplifting performance by Gospel Voices of OC, a multi-generational artistic celebration of the influence of gospel music as a source of historical impact and resiliency.

Immediately following the performance, OCCF’s Board Chair Dan Bolar introduced three new Board members in the past year, including Joanna Kong of the Sun Family Foundation, Kristen Monson (formerly with PIMCO), and Bob Whalen of Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth.

Tammy Tumbling, executive vice president and chief operating officer at OCCF, spoke to the organization’s strategic “Vision 2024” plan, which initially established the $1 billion granting goal.

Thanks to investments in new robust technology, an unmatched and personalized donor experience, and strategic collaborative work, OCCF continues to attract a growing pipeline of engaged, passionate and diverse donors who reflect both the present and future of Orange County.

A stunning showcase of Orange County’s generosity occurred during the celebration of a significant milestone for the iheartOC Giving Days. Created in 2015 on OCCF’s 25th anniversary, the iheartOC Giving Days have evolved from occurring on a single day to 10 annual community-based Giving Days organized by collaboratives of nonprofits with aligned missions, including homelessness, youth education, veteran support, and more. Since its inception, OCCF’s iheartOC Giving Days have raised $20 million for Orange County nonprofits.

Also announced during the luncheon was the launch of the Orange County Social Justice Fund. Established by Keith Swayne with a vision of an Orange County where all residents have equal economic, political, and social rights and opportunities regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, disability, or other characteristics, the Social Justice Fund has three key values: diversity as an asset; moving toward unity; and, creating local impact. The first round of grants will be announced in early 2023.

Finally, Dr. Wallace Walrod, chief economic adviser for Orange County Business Council, and Paul Kagoo, vice president of corporate strategy at Western Digital Corporation and OCCF board member, shared updated research findings of ConnectOC data. The data focuses on three key areas—safety net, health and wellness and education—and illuminates areas of improvement over the past decade as well as needs which have significantly heightened, especially as a result of the pandemic.

Initial findings can be accessed at www.ConnectOC.org. A full report will be released in Spring 2023.

Founded in 1989, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) works with donors, strengthens the local nonprofit sector and works to find solutions to community needs. Since its inception, OCCF has awarded $900 million in grants and scholarships, ranking the organization as the 3rd most active grantmaker among all U.S. community foundations. For more information, visit www.oc-cf.org.