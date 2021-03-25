Newport Beach-based Pacifica Christian Girls Varsity Soccer Starts Season Undefeated

Share this:

Pacifica Christian Girls Varsity Soccer has launched their season in a triumphant way by winning their first three games.

On March 16, the Pacifica Christian Tritons Girls Varsity Soccer won its first march of the season by a score of 4-0 over Whittier Christian.

Freshman Talia Proctor scored two goals, while Freshman Chloe Nyghn and Junior Leila Bahnsen each scored one goal. Assists came from Freshman Payton Dobrick and Senior Buze Harrison

The lady Tritons dominated run of play, with most of the game being played on Whittier Christians half. The Lady Tritons recorded 31 shots on target, while the Whittier Christian GK recorded 25 saves.

On March 19, Pacifica Christian Girls Varsity Soccer defeated Capistrano Valley Christian 7-0.

Pacifica Christian goals came from Senior Buze Harrison (2 goals), Junior Logan Bray, and Freshmen Talia Proctor, Colleen O’Callaghan, Sam Davidson and Payton Dobrick.

Senior Midfielder Buze lead in scoring with two goals on the day, but it was really Pacifica Christians freshmen that stood out. Four newcomers to the Lady Triton got on the board, with the opening goal on the day coming from Freshmen forward Talia Proctor, her third goal in two games.

On top of scoring, the lady Tritons midfield trio of Senior Buze Harrison, Junior Leila Baughsen, and freshmen Chloe Nguyen dominated the run of play.

Senior GK and Vanguard University Commit Jo Snider recorded her 2nd clean sheet, having only to make two saves.

On March 24, Pacifica Christian Girls Varsity Soccer beat Estancia High School by a score of 3-0.

Goals were scored by Freshmen Talia Proctor and Payton Dobrick, and Junior Leila Bahnsen. Assists came from Juniors Cassandra Cross and Leila Bahnsen.

The scoring got started by Junior Leila Bahnsen, scoring her second goal in two games. However, once again, it was the Pacifica Christian Freshmen squad who controlled the game for the Lady Tritons. Freshmen midfielder Payton Dorbick scored 20 minutes into the second half to give the Tritons a 2-0 lead heading into halftime. Freshman Talia Proctor scored her fourth goal in three games to close out the game for the Lady Tritons and secure the 3-0 victory.

Freshmen Chloe Nyghn and Maggie Contreras also had great games in midfield. Captain Center back Logan Bray and GK Jo Snider both secured their third shut out.

“It was a physical game from the get-go, and we stepped up to meet the challenge,” said Head Coach Brandon Gonzalez. ” I was proud of how our young team played, we took control of the game early, scored two goals in the first 20 minutes, and set the tone for the game. We started five Freshmen, and two sophomores in today’s match.”

Pacifica Christian is now 3-0-0 for the season.

Pacifica Christian is back in action this Friday, March 26, when they host Whittier Christian at OC Great Park. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

Visit https://pacificaoc.org for more information.