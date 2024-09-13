Newport Beach-Based Perricone Farms Acquires Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Share this:

Newport Beach-based Perricone Farms, a premium craft juice company with deep roots in California’s citrus industry, has announced its acquisition of Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company, an award-winning juice company based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

According to information provided by Perricone Farms, the merger unites two of the highest quality and most trusted names in the juice industry, strengthens both brands, and enhances the ability to serve customers with excellence in quality and customer service coast-to-coast.

The combined company will be able to take advantage of bi-coastal production facilities, improve its delivery capabilities, expand product offerings, and leverage its additional scale to ensure juices reach customers with the same quality they have come to know and love.

“We are excited to add Natalie’s to the Perricone Farms family. Natalie’s commitment to producing the highest quality products, combined with unmatched customer service, aligns with the core values we have been providing in the marketplace for years. Working together, we will be stronger and will be able to provide greater value to our customers,” said Bob Rovzar, CEO of Perricone Farms. “This exciting merger offers new opportunities for growth and expansion, including entrance into new markets, developing innovative products, and strengthening relationships with customers, suppliers, vendors, and partners. Together, Perricone Farms and Natalie’s are now better equipped to ensure the continued success and growth of both brands.”

“The impressive growth that has driven the success behind the Natalie’s brand for the past 35 years has been built on the brand loyalty and relationships we have established with our customers and consumers. We are forever grateful for the opportunity to serve them with the nation’s best-tasting juice—not because it was our job, but because we loved doing it,” said Natalie’s CEO, Marygrace Sexton, who founded the award-winning juice company, named after her daughter over 35 years ago. ”We are excited for the future and the opportunities this partnership will provide our cherished Natalie’s family. Natalie’s has been built to last and will be providing you with authentic juices on a world-wide scale for generations to come.”

For more information, visit www.perriconefarms.com.