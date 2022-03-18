Newport Beach-based Twenty Four Seven Hotels Adds Amanda Hawkins-Vogel as Executive VP of Operations

Share this:

Twenty Four Seven Hotels, a leading Southern California based hospitality management company with headquarters in Newport Beach, has announced that Amanda Hawkins-Vogel, a 30-year hospitality veteran, has joined the company as the new Executive Vice President of Operations for their expanding portfolio of hotel properties.

“We are delighted that Amanda has joined our team at this pivotal time of growth for Twenty Four Seven Hotels,” said CEO David Wani. “Amanda’s expertise of creating and executing strategic vision, implementing innovative operational strategies, and her dynamic leadership adds a tremendous amount of talent to the company.”

In her new role, Hawkins-Vogel will rely on her extensive operations acumen and proven track record of profit maximization to strategically lead all operations of Twenty Four Seven Hotels’ portfolio to exceed investment objectives.

In addition to overseeing the operations team, her position will lead new hotel openings and the daily operations of the portfolio with a laser focus on increasing efficiencies as well as elevating the guest experience.

“As we come out of these most trying times, I have such optimism for the future of hospitality,” says Hawkins-Vogel. “Twenty Four Seven Hotels has an incredible family of brands and continues to craft inspiring experiences not only for our guests, but for our associates and by doing so ensuring maximum returns for ownership. I’m thrilled to be joining company.”

Most recently, Hawkins-Vogel was SVP of Operations for Crescent Hotels & Resorts and prior to that VP of Operations for Sage Hospitality Group. She also has held various corporate and hotel leadership roles internationally across multiple top chain and luxury brands.

Having spent her entire career in hospitality, Hawkins-Vogel brings a unique perspective to the role with experience in hotel leadership positions in Asia, Australia and the US.

Founded in 2004, Twenty Four Seven Hotels continues to strengthen its’ presence as a sought-after hotel management company and development partner. The company plans to further their expansion throughout the western United States with six planned new openings during 2022.

An entrepreneurial and spirited hospitality company, Twenty Four Seven Hotels delivers highly specialized services in hotel management, investment, and development. After more than a decade of focusing on the premium brand select-service segment, Twenty Four Seven Hotels has firmly established itself in the newly emerging lifestyle brand segment in launching the first MOXY hotel from Marriott to open in the United States.

Concentrated in the western United States, Twenty Four Seven Hotels continues to invest in high caliber hospitality talent to support its growing portfolio of hotels in partnership with premium hospitality brands including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG. For more information on Twenty Four Seven Hotels, visit www.247hotels.com.