Hall of Famer Retief Goosen Wins the Hoag Classic Golf Tournament at the Newport Beach Country Club

World Golf Hall of Fame member Retief Goosen won the Hoag Classic Golf Tournament at the Newport Beach Country Club on Sunday, March 6. Goosen carded the lowest round of the day (8-under 63) en route to capturing his second victory on PGA TOUR Champions by four strokes over K.J. Choi. Goosen finished the tournament with a three round, 13 under par.

Goosen, 53, was playing in his second Hoag Classic. His first Champions Tour victory came more than two years ago at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. His 8-under 63 is his lowest round of the season and second lowest while playing the Champions Tour.

Entering the final round one-shot back, Goosen tied a career best consecutive birdies/eagle streak by eagling No. 1 and birdying Nos. 2-3.

According to Goosen, “the swing felt great, I drove it nicely this week, a lot of good iron shots. I can’t complain. Obviously you win by three or four, you played well.”

This is the 41st victory by a player from South Africa on PGA TOUR Champions.

Second place finisher K.J. Choi carded 11 under for the tournament. It’s his second runner-up finish since joining PGA TOUR Champions in 2020. He recorded his lowest round of the season in the final round with a 5-under 66 and his lowest 54-hole score of the 2022 season, but it was not enough to catch Goosen.

The 2008 Hoag Classic Champion Bernhard Langer finished tied for eighth and recorded his 203rd top-10 finish in his PGA TOUR Champions 298 starts.

Nearly 80 players competed for the purse totaling $2 million, an increase of $200,000 from years past.

“The wide exposure the Hoag Classic offers for the community of Orange County provides benefits that are immeasurable,” noted Paul Folino, Chairman of the Hoag Classic. “The positive light the Hoag Classic sheds on Orange County residually impacts the businesses and individuals who reside here. With more than $20 million in total charitable proceeds raised throughout its history, the tournament is one of the most successful philanthropic events on the PGA TOUR Champions.”

This year, the tournament’s net proceeds will benefit Hoag’s programs and services including the Mary & Dick Allen Diabetes Center, as well as several military charities.

For one week each year, the international spotlight shines on Orange County’s only official PGA TOUR Champions event. Hosted at Newport Beach Country Club, the Hoag Classic, with Hoag as the title sponsor and presenting partners Konica Minolta and City National Bank, showcases golf legends such as Fred Couples, John Daly and Ernie Els as well as many Tour newcomers.

As one of the largest philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, the Hoag Classic has raised more than $20 million in total proceeds for Hoag’s program and services, as well as other local charities. For more information visit HoagClassic.com.

The Hoag Classic is played at the Newport Beach Country Club. With a course originally designed by world-renowned designer William “Billy” Bell, NBCC has been one of the most popular stops on the PGA Champions Tour for more than 20 years.

Visit www.newportbeachcc.com for more information.