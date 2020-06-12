Newport Beach Camps, Gyms, Pools and More to Reopen Friday

Share this:

A wide range of additional industries have been cleared to reopen Friday, June 12, with modifications, as Orange County moves into early Stage 3 of the Governor’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

The newly approved sectors include campgrounds and outdoor recreation, fitness facilities, movie theaters, museums and galleries, and more. Public pools and pools operated by homeowners’ associations (HOAs) will also be allowed to reopen, County officials said.

On June 5, the Governor’s office announced that additional industry sectors could reopen as early as June 12 with modifications and approval by the health officers of individual counties. The Orange County health officer confirmed Thursday that Orange County will align with the new state guidelines.

The additional sectors permitted to reopen June 12 in Newport Beach and Orange County, with modifications, are:

Day camps, campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation

Cardrooms, satellite wagering facilities and racetracks

Movie theaters and family entertainment centers

Gyms and fitness facilities

Hotels for leisure travel and tourism

Museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums

Bars and wineries

Pools

NOT included in the June 12 reopening:

Organized youth sports

Outdoor playground equipment

Nail salons and tattoo parlors

Indoor playgrounds such as bounce centers, ball pits and laser tag

Live theater

Saunas and steam rooms

Nightclubs

Concert venues

Festivals

Theme parks

Higher education

Based on the new County and State guidelines, the City of Newport Beach will be moving forward with a modified Junior Lifeguard program and other summer outdoor recreation programs. City staff will now begin reinstalling volleyball nets and basketball hoops at City beaches and parks. Tennis and pickleball will be permitted for doubles, with safety guidelines.

Because of the ongoing restrictions on large gatherings, the City is unable to issue permits for July 4 fireworks and special events.

For more information on the state’s multi-stage reopening approach, visit:

https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap-counties/

For guidance specific to individual industries and activities, visit:

https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/