Newport Beach Camps, Gyms, Pools and More to Reopen Friday

A wide range of additional industries have been cleared to reopen Friday, June 12, with modifications, as Orange County moves into early Stage 3 of the Governor’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
The newly approved sectors include campgrounds and outdoor recreation, fitness facilities, movie theaters, museums and galleries, and more. Public pools and pools operated by homeowners’ associations (HOAs) will also be allowed to reopen, County officials said.
On June 5, the Governor’s office announced that additional industry sectors could reopen as early as June 12 with modifications and approval by the health officers of individual counties. The Orange County health officer confirmed Thursday that Orange County will align with the new state guidelines.
The additional sectors permitted to reopen June 12 in Newport Beach and Orange County, with modifications, are:
- Day camps, campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreation
- Cardrooms, satellite wagering facilities and racetracks
- Movie theaters and family entertainment centers
- Gyms and fitness facilities
- Hotels for leisure travel and tourism
- Museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums
- Bars and wineries
- Pools
NOT included in the June 12 reopening:
- Organized youth sports
- Outdoor playground equipment
- Nail salons and tattoo parlors
- Indoor playgrounds such as bounce centers, ball pits and laser tag
- Live theater
- Saunas and steam rooms
- Nightclubs
- Concert venues
- Festivals
- Theme parks
- Higher education
Based on the new County and State guidelines, the City of Newport Beach will be moving forward with a modified Junior Lifeguard program and other summer outdoor recreation programs. City staff will now begin reinstalling volleyball nets and basketball hoops at City beaches and parks. Tennis and pickleball will be permitted for doubles, with safety guidelines.
Because of the ongoing restrictions on large gatherings, the City is unable to issue permits for July 4 fireworks and special events.
For more information on the state’s multi-stage reopening approach, visit:
https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap-counties/
For guidance specific to individual industries and activities, visit: