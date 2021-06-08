Newport Beach Chamber Hosts Economic and Financial Forecast June 10

Share this:

The Newport Beach Chamber of commerce is hosting an economic and financial forecast on June 10 at 11:30 a.m. featuring UCI Associate Professor of Finance Christopher Schwarz. He’ll share his thoughts on the economy and financial markets as the economy prepares to reopen.

This webinar is free for everyone and sponsored by UCI’s Paul Merage School of Business and Center for Investment and Wealth Management as well as the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce, and over 25 other co-sponsoring chambers.

To register, visit the Chamber’s website at www.NewportBeach.com.

Christopher Schwarz is an Associate Professor of Finance at UC Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business as well as the Faculty Director for the Center for Investment and Wealth Management. During his time at UCI, he has been published in all leading academic and practitioner finance journals. His research has also been cited by the New York Times, LA Times, Wall Street Journal, and the Financial Times and provided a number of economic forecasts in the community.

Prior to arriving at UCI, Christopher received his Ph.D. from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, during which he was also a Visiting Doctoral Fellow at Yale University’s International Center of Finance. He received his B.S. from Babson College in Wellesley, MA.