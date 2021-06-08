Newport Beach Film Festival Returns October 21-28

Share this:

First it was postponed, then cancelled, then it went digital.

Now, the Newport Beach Film Festival has announced that it will return to a live format October 21-28, 2021.

The 22nd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival will feature a series of world premieres, afterparties, filmmaker Q&As and other special events throughout its eight-day run.

The Film Festival will open on Thursday, October 21 with a red carpet premiere screening followed by an outdoor event gala with world class entertainment, a hosted bar by Tito’s Vodka and culinary tastings from Orange County’s premier restaurants.

Normally, the Film Festival has used Regal Edwards Big Newport theaters for its opening night film screening, followed by an afterparty at Fashion Island with dozens of restaurants serving food, cocktails featuring Tito’s vodka, and live entertainment. This year’s location has not been announced.

The centerpiece of the 22nd Annual Festival will include Newport Beach Film Festival Honors featuring Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch. Previous honorees recipients include Cynthia Erivo, Gemma Chan, Glen Powell, Maya Hawke, Noah Jupe and Henry Golding.

“The Newport Beach Film Festival is extremely proud and excited to bring movie going back to Southern California. We look forward to screening incredible films and hosting amazing events this Fall,” Gregg Schwenk CEO & Co-Founder of The Newport Beach Film Festival.

The Newport Beach Film Festival is sponsored in part by UCI Health, Morgan Stanley, Tito’s Vodka, Fashion Island, Visit Newport Beach and the City of Newport Beach.

Passes and tickets for film screenings, galas and special events go on sale October 1. To purchase tickets and for information about the Newport Beach Film Festival, visit www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com.

Celebrated as one of the leading lifestyle film festivals in the United States, the Newport Beach Film Festival seeks to bring to Orange County the best of classic and contemporary filmmaking from around the world. Committed to enlightening the public with a first-class international film program, a forum for cultural understanding and enriching educational opportunities, the NBFF focuses on showcasing a diverse collection of studio and independent films from around the globe.