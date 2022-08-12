Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Hosts Candidates Forum Aug. 18

Share this:

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Newport Beach City Council Candidates Forum on Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Newport Beach Public Library.

Hear directly from the city council candidates running for office in Districts 1, 3, 4 and 6. Get a first-hand look at their positions and experiences on various important local topics.

This interactive panel format is moderated by Lucy Dunn, former CEO of the Orange County Business Council.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. A complimentary light breakfast will be provided. The program is 8 to 9:30 a.m. Reservations are encouraged as seating is limited. Walkups welcome on a space available basis.

The Candidates Forum will be held at the Newport Beach Public Library, 1000 Avocado Ave., in the Friends Room. For registration and more information, visit www.NewportBeach.com or call (949) 729-4400.