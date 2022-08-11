Newport Beach Women Form KidWorks Women Auxiliary Group

Share this:

A new women’s auxiliary, called KidWorks Women (KWW), has been formed to support the important and transformative work of KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, personal development, and leadership programs for children and teens in underserved communities.

The founding leadership team includes Kyle Team, Kristen McGuinness, Stephanie Peluses, Kathy Ursini and Camille Strader, all of Newport Beach, plus Charlene Calish of Mission Viejo and Kim Carpenter of Dana Point.

The new group will focus activities through the lenses of Fun, Faith and Philanthropy.

Fun will be represented by two annual signature social events, the spring Pickleball Tournament, and the fall Rosé on the Bay event.

Faith will include participation in at least two spiritual activities like prayer walks, Bible studies, or other faith-based projects.

Philanthropy will include two hands-on service projects or engagement opportunities each year.

“For almost 30 years, KidWorks has provided academic support, and leadership development programs that empower students on their journey from pre-kindergarten through their college years,” said KWW Chair Kyle Team, a member of the KidWorks board.

For nearly a decade, 100 percent of KidWorks high school students have graduated on time and gone onto higher education.

The KidWorks staff advisor is Associate Director of Development Lisa Gels of Newport Beach, and the strategic advisor is development professional Betsy Flint of Laguna Niguel.

“Our goal is to share the joy, found in being a part of something bigger than ourselves,” said Team.

Women interested in joining the group are asked to send their contact information to Lisa Gels at [email protected].

Since 1993, KidWorks has helped children, youth and families living in challenging neighborhoods in central Santa Ana thrive in body, mind and spirit. As a 501(C)(3) nonprofit, KidWorks transforms some of Orange County’s most challenging neighborhoods by investing in the lives of its youngest residents and their families. They firmly believe that a zip code should not determine a child’s future.

Despite COVID-19, KidWorks celebrated that 100 percent of their high school seniors graduated on-time and all continued their education.

To learn more about KidWorks and to read its success stories, please visit www.kidworksoc.org.