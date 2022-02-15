Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Hosts Economic and Financial Update Feb. 23

Share this:

The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Economic and Financial Update on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 11:30 a.m. with Christopher Schwarz from the UCI Paul Merage School of Business.

This free webinar offers Schwarz’s latest thoughts on the economy and financial markets. This webinar is brought to you by UCI’s Paul Merage School of Business and Center for Investment and Wealth Management as well as the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce and over 20 other co-sponsoring chambers.

Christopher Schwarz, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor of Finance in the UC Irvine’s Paul Merage School of Business as well as the Faculty Director for the Center for Investment and Wealth Management.

During his time at UCI, he has been published in all leading academic and practitioner finance journals. His research has also been cited by the New York Times, LA Times, Wall Street Journal, and the Financial Times, and he has provided a number of economic forecasts in the community.

Prior to arriving at UCI, Christopher received his Ph.D. from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, during which he was also a Visiting Doctoral Fellow at Yale University’s International Center of Finance. He received his B.S. from Babson College in Wellesley, MA.

Register for this free webinar on the Chamber’s website at www.NewportBeach.com.